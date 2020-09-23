Terra Achieves Market Cap of $115.96 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002863 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. Over the last week, Terra has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $115.96 million and $1.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00226869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00077864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01459756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00201063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,575,495 coins and its circulating supply is 385,924,479 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.