Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $180.00 price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 54.65% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.88. 929,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,550,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

