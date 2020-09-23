Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $377.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $442.00 to $377.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $424.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.97 and its 200-day moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

