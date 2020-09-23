Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $360.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $424.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.77, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,559,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

