Tether Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.86 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and approximately $36.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, QBTC, MBAex and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.01473346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00190309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,284,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,204,746,688 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bitfinex, Liqui, ABCC, CoinEx, Upbit, FCoin, CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io, BitForex, IDCM, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, B2BX, UEX, IDAX, Iquant, Poloniex, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Kraken, TOPBTC, Bibox, C2CX, EXX, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, HitBTC, BtcTurk, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Exmo, OOOBTC, QBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Bit-Z, Huobi, BitMart, Binance, Trade By Trade, Kryptono, Coinut, MBAex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

