Tezos Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $153.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00020419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 744,197,166 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

