TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TFS Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

