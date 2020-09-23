The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Sells $166,830.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. 193,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,595. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

