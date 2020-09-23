The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

