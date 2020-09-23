The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.0465

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $27.21 million and $12.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,595,502 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

