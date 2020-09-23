THEKEY Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $58,729.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

