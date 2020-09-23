THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003646 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, THORChain has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $60.66 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01473989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00203371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

