Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,782.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $16,842.78 and $74,782.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00423810 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002963 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

