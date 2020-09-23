ThoreCoin Price Reaches $2,043.31 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $177.13 million and approximately $21,998.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2,043.31 or 0.19458735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

