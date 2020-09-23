ThoreNext Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,955.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ThoreNext has a market cap of $25.60 million and approximately $7,955.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00227441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.01479639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

