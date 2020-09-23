Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.15. Tidewater shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 158,494 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.