Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.15. Tidewater shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 158,494 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. Zacks Investment Research raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.53. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.