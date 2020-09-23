Tierion Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $141,852.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.04365375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.