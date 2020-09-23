TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $285,360.88 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $285,360.88 and approximately $2.28 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.01246104 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

