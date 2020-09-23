Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 3,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter.

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

