Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Gap Down to $1.54

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.42. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.55.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titanium Transportation Group Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

