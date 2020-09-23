Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
TLSA opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
