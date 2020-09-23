Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

TLSA opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $220.92 million, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

