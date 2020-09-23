TOKPIE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $165,442.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001533 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,341,777 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

