Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.15. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 51,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $763,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,708 shares of company stock worth $23,052,930 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 126.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.