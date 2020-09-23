Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,708 shares of company stock worth $23,052,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 47,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,362. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.