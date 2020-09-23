Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.