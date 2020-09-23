Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 2,295,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

