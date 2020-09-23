Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Total reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Total.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Total by 40.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. 2,295,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
