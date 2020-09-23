TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Down 8.4%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 1,873,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 834,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 846,906 shares of company stock worth $1,826,622. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

