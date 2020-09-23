Traders Buy Large Volume of 1life Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,060 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average daily volume of 1,783 call options.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $999,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,993.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,253 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,915 in the last 90 days.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 464.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 289,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 466.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,600 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1life Healthcare by 9.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,655. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Equities analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.