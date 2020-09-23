Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 2,699 call options.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 33,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,046. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 34.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 33.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 155.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

