Traders Purchase Large Volume of General Mills Call Options (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,296 call options.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 111,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,267. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.