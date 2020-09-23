Transcodium (TNS) Trading Up 70.1% This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $112,346.38 and approximately $4,261.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01480917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00191356 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

