TravelNote 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,135.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $9,965.15 and $2,135.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00230718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01473309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191081 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

