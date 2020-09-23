Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Down 8.6%

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s share price was down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 38,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 156,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TREVF shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

