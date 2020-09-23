Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.54

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 11040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCDA. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tricida by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

