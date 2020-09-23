Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.3%

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$81.81 and last traded at C$82.34. 13,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.57.

Several research firms recently commented on TSU. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$86.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd will post 19.9200015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

