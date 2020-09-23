TRON Price Down 8.3% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.01473346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00190309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009594 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, Allcoin, CoinBene, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Bitbns, CoinEx, HitBTC, CoinEgg, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bibox, ChaoEX, Hotbit, LBank, Liquid, Kryptono, IDCM, WazirX, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, IDAX, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Mercatox, Gate.io, Indodax, DDEX, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, LiteBit.eu, BitForex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, RightBTC, Exrates, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Ovis, Exmo, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, BitFlip, Kucoin, Huobi, OEX, Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bit-Z, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, Liqui and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.