TrueChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.36 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 4% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04397352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034349 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

