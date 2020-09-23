TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $210,546.75 and approximately $21,183.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.01477297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

