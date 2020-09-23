Truegame (TGAME) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Truegame has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $102,169.74 and $3,644.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.16 or 0.04434098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002185 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

