TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TUI AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
TUI AG/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. TUI AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39.
About TUI AG/ADR
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.
