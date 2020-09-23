TUI AG/ADR’s (TUIFY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of TUIFY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG/ADR Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

