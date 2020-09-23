Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including urea, ammonia, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; manufactures ammonium phosphates; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.