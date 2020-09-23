Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Down 6.9%

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.86.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

