TurtleNetwork Hits Market Cap of $755,208.48 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $755,208.48 and $6,129.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.01588911 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000578 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

