TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Trading 4% Higher

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TVA Group from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

