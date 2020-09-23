Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Trading Up 5.1%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 130,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 244,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research analysts have commented on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.