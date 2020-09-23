Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Trading Up 5.1%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 130,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 244,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.
Several research analysts have commented on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.