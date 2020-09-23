Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.75

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 342979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $59.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,770 shares of company stock worth $2,800,028. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

