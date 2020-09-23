TwoKeyEconomy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $305,504.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $305,504.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

