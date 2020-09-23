U and I Group (LON:UAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.20

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.20 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 36960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAI shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.54.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.58)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U and I Group PLC will post 2200.9999312 EPS for the current year.

About U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

