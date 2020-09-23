U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

NYSE USB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,274,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

