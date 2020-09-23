U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

NYSE USB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,274,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.